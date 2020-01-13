Queen seen wearing hearing aid for first time

Tatenda RT @vbspurs: But perhaps as a concession to the #SandringhamSummit, where many opinions will be aired, and the air cleared, perhaps not wan… 1 hour ago PJ RT @mancunianmedic: Mirror headline "queen seen using hearing aid" Well that's a scoop! She is 93 FFS. "Queen seen wearing trousers" or 'Q… 2 hours ago david oliver Mirror headline "queen seen using hearing aid" Well that's a scoop! She is 93 FFS. "Queen seen wearing trousers" o… https://t.co/r3Ln1AjSFP 2 hours ago Networkofnews UK THE Queen was pictured wearing a hearing aid for the first time yesterday as the strain of her family break up appe… https://t.co/Ge0aL969QZ 3 hours ago bevilacqua RT @HearingTracker: The Queen is seen wearing hearing aid for the first time https://t.co/HZ3fETe0Rv 3 hours ago Dougy's Daily Digest The Queen is seen wearing hearing aid for the first time – Royal Central https://t.co/mrDipAtmVu via @skinnergj 10 hours ago ENT Surrey @GatwickAudio The Queen is seen wearing hearing aid for the first time https://t.co/RR21bUFrWs 13 hours ago Nihal Ert @marketingdive The Queen is seen wearing hearing aid for the first time https://t.co/d5M9vupZys 14 hours ago