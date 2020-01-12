Global  

Masters 2020: Mark Selby and Ding Junhui suffer shock defeats to Joe Perry and Ali Carter

BBC News Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Mark Selby and Ding Junhui suffer shock defeats by Ali Carter and Joe Perry respectively in their opening matches of this year's Masters in London.
Recent related news from verified sources

Masters 2020: Ding Junhui suffers shock loss to Joe Perry

UK Champion Ding Junhui is beaten 6-3 by Joe Perry in the first round of the Masters at Alexandra Palace.
BBC Sport

Masters 2020: Best shots as Carter halts Selby comeback

Watch some of the best moments as Ali Carter sees off the challenge of three-time Masters winner Mark Selby to progress to the quarter-finals
BBC News Also reported by •BBC SportBBC Local News

bet365

bet365 ❌ Ding Junhui (2011) ❌ Mark Selby (2008, 2010, 2013) ❌ Neil Robertson (2012) ❌ Mark Allen (2018) ❌ Judd Trump (2019… https://t.co/ahSli6cbC1 1 day ago

MikeyHobson3

Mikey Neil Robertson, Judd Trump, Mark Allen, Mark Selby and Ding Junhui all out of the masters already wowie 2 days ago

BrandonFT21

Brandon RT @bet365: ❌ Ding Junhui ❌ Mark Selby ❌ Neil Robertson ❌ Mark Allen ❌ Judd Trump Five matches played. Five of the top eight seeds out.… 2 days ago

bet365

bet365 ❌ Ding Junhui ❌ Mark Selby ❌ Neil Robertson ❌ Mark Allen ❌ Judd Trump Five matches played. Five of the top eight… https://t.co/a4rhv4TXXG 2 days ago

SportPesa_UK

SportPesa Defending Masters Champion Judd Trump takes on former Champion Shaun Murphy, as the opening round continues today.… https://t.co/tCzKFjl5tZ 2 days ago

LorenzoSanti_

Lorenzo Santi RT @Livesnooker: Ding Junhui ❌ Mark Selby ❌ Neil Robertson ❌ Mark Allen ❌ The favourites in all four matches so far have crashed out of Th… 3 days ago

willdonnelly27

Will Donnelly RT @bet365: Stephen Maguire (14), Joe Perry (15), and Ali Carter (16) are the bottom three seeds in this year's Masters They've all won th… 3 days ago

lilpowers1985

🏏 RT @bet365: 🔴 There have been four matches so far at the 2020 Masters. ❌ 3rd seed Neil Robertson - out ❌ 5th seed Mark Selby - out ❌ 6th s… 3 days ago

