Love Island fans divided over Laura Whitmore - with some saying show has been ‘ruined’

Wales Online Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Love Island fans divided over Laura Whitmore - with some saying show has been ‘ruined’“Sorry but Laura Whitmore is nothing on Caroline Flack”
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Laura Whitmore needed mum's permission for Love Island role

Laura Whitmore needed mum's permission for Love Island role 01:19

 'Love Island' host Laura Whitmore asked for her mum's permission before taking the meeting with ITV bosses for new role.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Love Island bosses leave door open for Caroline Flack comeback [Video]Love Island bosses leave door open for Caroline Flack comeback

'Love Island' bosses say the "door is open" for host Caroline Flack to make a comeback after she stepped down for the upcoming series following an assault charge.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:07Published

Laura Whitmore praises 'supportive' Caroline Flack [Video]Laura Whitmore praises 'supportive' Caroline Flack

Laura Whitmore praises 'supportive' Caroline Flack Caroline stepped down as host of the winter edition of the show, and Laura has revealed that Caroline has been really "supportive". She told The Sun..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Caroline Flack speaks out before Winter Love Island starts with message to Laura Whitmore

Caroline Flack speaks out before Winter Love Island starts with message to Laura WhitmoreThe ITV2 dating show returns on Sunday night with new host Laura Whitmore, who has taken over from regular presenter Caroline Flack after she stepped down...
Tamworth Herald

Love Island 2020: Fans slam Caroline Flack's replacement Laura Whitmore and want Maya Jama instead

Love Island 2020: Fans slam Caroline Flack's replacement Laura Whitmore and want Maya Jama insteadThe winter series has started on ITV
Bristol Post

