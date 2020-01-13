Global  

Priti Patel rubbishes claims Meghan Markle has faced 'racist' press coverage

Tamworth Herald Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Priti Patel rubbishes claims Meghan Markle has faced 'racist' press coverageThe Home Secretary said she had not seen any debates or commentary about Meghan which she thought were racist - despite claims that racism has driven negative media reports.
