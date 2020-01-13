Global  

Michelle Keegan quits Our Girl in dramatic announcement - four years on from joining BBC drama

Tamworth Herald Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Michelle Keegan quits Our Girl in dramatic announcement - four years on from joining BBC dramaThe former Coronation Street star has played Army officer Georgie Lane in the military series since 2016 and will bow out with her fourth and final series this year.
Michelle Keegan to leave TV's Our Girl after four years

The former Corrie actress is departing from the combat drama after four years in the leading role.
BBC News

