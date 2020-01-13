Michelle Keegan quits Our Girl in dramatic announcement - four years on from joining BBC drama

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

The former Coronation Street star has played Army officer Georgie Lane in the military series since 2016 and will bow out with her fourth and final series this year. The former Coronation Street star has played Army officer Georgie Lane in the military series since 2016 and will bow out with her fourth and final series this year. 👓 View full article

