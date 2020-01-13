First Winter Love Island 2020 couples

olivera kovacevic RT @CosmopolitanUK: The best Twitter reactions to the first ever episode of winter #LoveIsland https://t.co/6gqvEcXoOK 2 minutes ago David RT @Broadcastnow: Love Island's first winter series helped ITV2 beat BBC2, Channel 4 and Channel 5 with 2.5m (13.2%) at 9pm last night. Ful… 9 minutes ago Broadcast Love Island's first winter series helped ITV2 beat BBC2, Channel 4 and Channel 5 with 2.5m (13.2%) at 9pm last nigh… https://t.co/S6cx8KbKaE 13 minutes ago COSMOPOLITAN SA EEK! The first episode has dropped! 😋 https://t.co/vrVQVnQCP1 31 minutes ago Filippo Carmignani Love Island fans praise Laura Whitmore’s ‘natural’ presenting debut https://t.co/Dr9odA0rME 45 minutes ago Cosmopolitan UK The best Twitter reactions to the first ever episode of winter #LoveIsland https://t.co/6gqvEcXoOK 50 minutes ago George Singh RT @GMB: Richard Arnold gives us an exclusive first look at the winter Love Island villa! 🌞🤩 Watch here - https://t.co/4aF7wTN6Sm #GMB #L… 1 hour ago Kid Cookster Love Island 2020: First ever winter series kicks off in style https://t.co/YQTD7BX0q7 via @DailyMailCeleb Man alive… https://t.co/dN01VQMLY3 2 hours ago