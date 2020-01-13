Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

First Winter Love Island 2020 couples

Tamworth Herald Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
First Winter Love Island 2020 couplesFive couples kicked the winter edition of Love Island off on Sunday night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

First Look At The Winter Love Island Villa [Video]First Look At The Winter Love Island Villa

Love Island is about to return to our screens and HuffPost UK has been given early access to the villa for a first look at where the islanders will be staying. There are a few new additions, including..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:49Published

Love Island to introduce first ever twins [Video]Love Island to introduce first ever twins

'Love Island' will welcome its first ever twins - Eve and Jess Gale - to the villa when the show's first winter series begins on Sunday (12.01.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Winter Love Island: Everything you need to know about the Cambridge twin sisters entering the Love Island villa - including how to tell them apart

Winter Love Island: Everything you need to know about the Cambridge twin sisters entering the Love Island villa - including how to tell them apartThe pair will compete for a share of the £50k prize money on the first ever Winter Love Island
Cambridge News

Love Island 2020: First sneak preview inside this year's Winter Love Island luxury villa

Love Island 2020: First sneak preview inside this year's Winter Love Island luxury villaThe contestants will be put up in a new £5.3million pad
Essex Chronicle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

milaniolivera

olivera kovacevic RT @CosmopolitanUK: The best Twitter reactions to the first ever episode of winter #LoveIsland https://t.co/6gqvEcXoOK 2 minutes ago

twomethods

David RT @Broadcastnow: Love Island's first winter series helped ITV2 beat BBC2, Channel 4 and Channel 5 with 2.5m (13.2%) at 9pm last night. Ful… 9 minutes ago

Broadcastnow

Broadcast Love Island's first winter series helped ITV2 beat BBC2, Channel 4 and Channel 5 with 2.5m (13.2%) at 9pm last nigh… https://t.co/S6cx8KbKaE 13 minutes ago

CosmopolitanSA

COSMOPOLITAN SA EEK! The first episode has dropped! 😋 https://t.co/vrVQVnQCP1 31 minutes ago

FilippoCarmigna

Filippo Carmignani Love Island fans praise Laura Whitmore’s ‘natural’ presenting debut https://t.co/Dr9odA0rME 45 minutes ago

CosmopolitanUK

Cosmopolitan UK The best Twitter reactions to the first ever episode of winter #LoveIsland https://t.co/6gqvEcXoOK 50 minutes ago

georgeukkf

George Singh RT @GMB: Richard Arnold gives us an exclusive first look at the winter Love Island villa! 🌞🤩 Watch here - https://t.co/4aF7wTN6Sm #GMB #L… 1 hour ago

kidcookster

Kid Cookster Love Island 2020: First ever winter series kicks off in style https://t.co/YQTD7BX0q7 via @DailyMailCeleb Man alive… https://t.co/dN01VQMLY3 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.