Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Storm Brendan news – live: Schools closed as severe wind warnings issued across UK

Independent Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Follow all the latest updates
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast [Video]Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Later tonight, a light round of snow will impact parts of the area with minimal accumulations of up to 1-2", but less NW of the Fox Valley. Temperatures will fall to around 20 by Saturday morning and..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 04:00Published

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

There is still a great deal of uncertainty for the snow for Saturday night. Some of the latest, reliable model data sets have this system weaker, and tracking farther southeast. More on this below...

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Western Isles schools closed after severe gale warning

BBC Local News: South Scotland -- All schools in the Western Isles are closed as part of preparations for Storm Brendan.
BBC Local News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.