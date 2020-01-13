Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Winter Love Island 2020 winner odds and there's a clear favourite

Tamworth Herald Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The new series of the Love Island started on Sunday and saw the 10 contestants pairing up for the first time and spending the day getting to know their new "partners".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Laura Whitmore needed mum's permission for Love Island role [Video]Laura Whitmore needed mum's permission for Love Island role

Laura Whitmore needed mum's permission for Love Island role She was announced as the new host of the ITV2 dating show last month following discussions with ITV bosses, after Caroline Flack stepped down..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:19Published

Amber Gill lied on Love Island VT to sound 'interesting' [Video]Amber Gill lied on Love Island VT to sound 'interesting'

'Love Island' winner Amber Gill has admitted to telling a "full-on lie" in her introduction VT to make herself "sound interesting".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

This is one thing all of the winter Love Island contestants have in common

*Interesting...* There’s just days to go before the highly anticipated winter Love Island kicks off. The January series of the once …Continue reading...
Now Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldThe ArgusDaily Record

Winter Love Island winner odds revealed - and there's a clear favourite already

The Winter Love Island 2020 line-up includes a famous sibling, twins, Lewis Capaldi's ex girlfriend and the heir to a country estate in Cornwall
Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.