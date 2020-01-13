Global  

Channel 4's Catching A Killer and the harrowing true story behind Peter Farquhar, Ben Field and Ann Moore-Martin

Tamworth Herald Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Channel 4's Catching A Killer and the harrowing true story behind Peter Farquhar, Ben Field and Ann Moore-MartinWhen elderly teacher Peter Farquhar was found dead at home in the village of Maids Moreton in 2015, it was sad and unexpected, but no one thought it suspicious.
Recent related news from verified sources

Channel 4 Catching a Killer: Cambridge grad Peter Farquhar seduced and murdered by 'evil' murderer Ben Field

Channel 4 Catching a Killer: Cambridge grad Peter Farquhar seduced and murdered by 'evil' murderer Ben FieldThe Channel 4 crime documentary Catching a Killer  shows Ben secretly gave Peter drugs and convinced him he was developing dementia
Cambridge News

Channel 4 Catching a Killer: How Ann Moore-Martin was tricked by her murderer 'lover' Ben Field

Channel 4 Catching a Killer: How Ann Moore-Martin was tricked by her murderer 'lover' Ben FieldThe Channel 4 documentary shows how Ben convinced Ann to write him into her will
Cambridge News

Tweets about this

yaboysharpy

- Catching a killer on channel 4 was a weirdly interesting watch 30 minutes ago

MJohn59655

Michael Johnson RT @NormanBrennan: Colleagues/Friends; I’m watching Catching a Killer ‘a diary from the grave’ on Channel 4 A killer killed Peter Farquhar… 44 minutes ago

MattHGraham

Matt Graham Catching a Killer on Channel 4 was desperately sad viewing. It goes to show the hideous lengths some people will go… https://t.co/8uFJpAneth 1 hour ago

ruhawksley

Rupert Hawksley Review of Catching a Killer on C4. Meticulous but unnecessarily graphic ⭐️THREE STARS ⭐️ https://t.co/k1HVt76C1f 1 hour ago

condemnedmale

condemnedmale @KarishmaDomme Suffering an horrendous cold and watching catching s killer on channel four. 1 hour ago

CharlieHonourr

Charlie Catching a Killer on channel 4🤯 nearly on a par with Don’t Fuck With Cats 1 hour ago

sonicchypre

Alex Karas Watching Catching a Killer: A Diary from the Grave on UK Channel Four and everything about Ben Field reads narcissist. 2 hours ago

rosiepoplex

Rosie Pople Catching a killer: a diary from the grave on channel 4 is 🤯🤯🤯 people are actual psychopaths 2 hours ago

