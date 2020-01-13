Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Curtis Pritchard speaks out after claims he cheated on girlfriend Maura Higgins

Hull Daily Mail Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Curtis Pritchard speaks out after claims he cheated on girlfriend Maura HigginsThe former Love Island star appeared on ITV's Lorraine to discuss the return of the series where is he also asked about the allegations.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Curtis Pritchard Talks To Lorraine On New Year's Photos Speculations

Curtis Pritchard Talks To Lorraine On New Year's Photos Speculations 00:15

 Love Island's Curtis Pritchard has been hit by claims he cosied up to a woman behind Maura Higgins' back during a night out on New Year's Eve

Recent related videos from verified sources

Curtis Pritchard would love to do 'The Greatest Dancer' with brother AJ [Video]Curtis Pritchard would love to do 'The Greatest Dancer' with brother AJ

'The Greatest Dancer' receptionist Curtis Pritchard admits he would love to compete on the show one day alongside his brother and 'Strictly Come Dancing' pro AJ Pritchard.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:09Published

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard swaps ballet shoes for boxing gloves [Video]Love Island's Curtis Pritchard swaps ballet shoes for boxing gloves

This is the moment Love Island's dancer Curtis Pritchard swapped his dancing shoes for boxing gloves - and FLOORED his opponent in the ring. The reality show contestant made his boxing debut at..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.