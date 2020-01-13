Global  

Scots reporter tricked into holding dangerous ‘drop bear’ at Aussie wildlife park

Daily Record Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Scots reporter tricked into holding dangerous ‘drop bear’ at Aussie wildlife parkThe hilarious prank, by the team at the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park, shows ITV reporter Debi getting kitted out in a 'drop bear' suit to protect her from an attack.
