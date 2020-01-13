Scots reporter tricked into holding dangerous ‘drop bear’ at Aussie wildlife park

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources This Scottish reporter was tricked into wearing full protective gear to hold a fearsome Aussie drop bear Amidst the devastation of the bushfires, Aussies still managed to pull a classic prank on an unsuspecting Scottish reporter.

SBS 9 hours ago





Tweets about this Dorothy Wilson RT @ScotNational: An ITV reporter was tricked into believing the koala was a 'dangerous' creature, ready to attack at any moment - but it w… 1 hour ago The National An ITV reporter was tricked into believing the koala was a 'dangerous' creature, ready to attack at any moment - bu… https://t.co/SqQAwgn2fm 2 hours ago