Tango'd.❌#BritishIndependance.❌. RT @thepainterflynn: BBC News - British woman Madalyn Davis dies in Sydney cliff fall https://t.co/XHMncnYbdo 21 minutes ago phil RT @ppjkis: British woman Madalyn Davis dies in Sydney cliff fall. It’s bad enough ignoring warning signs in your own country, but if your… 25 minutes ago Shauny_Boy Very sad British woman dies in Sydney cliff fall https://t.co/dOyXRbj3WR Sent via @updayUK 55 minutes ago Ale Mari8 RT @BBCNews: 21-year-old British woman Madalyn Davis dies in Sydney cliff fall https://t.co/rMYKBDKxcf 1 hour ago chlo RT @SkyNews: British woman, 21, dies after falling off cliff in Diamond Bay Reserve on coast east of Australia https://t.co/IsDFFtVXRp 1 hour ago michael abbadie RT @9NewsQueensland: British model Madalyn Davis has been identified as the young woman who died after falling from a cliff. #9News https:/… 2 hours ago Ian D Fifer A young British tourist has died after falling from a cliff in Sydney’s eastern suburbs Family and friends today p… https://t.co/Y8PIjNrsvZ 2 hours ago Michael G Must've been a big lad then our Cliff https://t.co/9NRKtOvYFQ 3 hours ago