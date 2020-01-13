Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

British woman Madalyn Davis dies in Sydney cliff fall

BBC Local News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Lincolnshire -- Madalyn Davis, 21, from Lincolnshire, is reported to have fallen from the Diamond Bay cliff tops.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

British woman dies in Australia after falling off cliff near Sydney


Telegraph.co.uk

Woman dies after cliff fall while with friends in Sydney's east, months after similar death

Woman dies after cliff fall while with friends in Sydney's east, months after similar deathA woman, believed to be a British tourist, has died after falling from a cliff while taking photos with friends in Sydney's eastern suburbs, five months after a...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Wales Online

Tweets about this

TangRoy17

Tango'd.❌#BritishIndependance.❌. RT @thepainterflynn: BBC News - British woman Madalyn Davis dies in Sydney cliff fall https://t.co/XHMncnYbdo 21 minutes ago

ppjkis

phil RT @ppjkis: British woman Madalyn Davis dies in Sydney cliff fall. It’s bad enough ignoring warning signs in your own country, but if your… 25 minutes ago

hygienistdirect

Shauny_Boy Very sad British woman dies in Sydney cliff fall https://t.co/dOyXRbj3WR Sent via @updayUK 55 minutes ago

alesmari8

Ale Mari8 RT @BBCNews: 21-year-old British woman Madalyn Davis dies in Sydney cliff fall https://t.co/rMYKBDKxcf 1 hour ago

chloeewalker_

chlo RT @SkyNews: British woman, 21, dies after falling off cliff in Diamond Bay Reserve on coast east of Australia https://t.co/IsDFFtVXRp 1 hour ago

thom7002

michael abbadie RT @9NewsQueensland: British model Madalyn Davis has been identified as the young woman who died after falling from a cliff. #9News https:/… 2 hours ago

IanF9

Ian D Fifer A young British tourist has died after falling from a cliff in Sydney’s eastern suburbs Family and friends today p… https://t.co/Y8PIjNrsvZ 2 hours ago

AriboAribo79

Michael G Must've been a big lad then our Cliff https://t.co/9NRKtOvYFQ 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.