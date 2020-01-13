Global  

Wind and rain warnings issued as Storm Brendan set to hit south coast tomorrow

Brighton and Hove News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Severe weather warnings for wind and rain have been issued as Storm Brendan approaches the south coast. Heavy rain and winds with gusts of up to 70mph are expected to hit the UK from 1pm tomorrow afternoon until 9am on Wednesday. The Met Office forecast predicts downpours from midday in Brighton, wi...
News video: Strong winds and huge waves batter coast of County Waterford as Storm Brendan hits Ireland

Strong winds and huge waves batter coast of County Waterford as Storm Brendan hits Ireland 00:52

 Strong wind and waves battered the coast of Tramore in County Waterford on Monday (January 13) as Storm Brendan hit Ireland.

Winter Storm Warning until 6am Sunday. 6-10' of snow and strong wind [Video]Winter Storm Warning until 6am Sunday. 6-10" of snow and strong wind

All of SE Wisconsin is under a Winter Storm Warning until 6am Sunday, and the first wave of a light wintry mix has moved into parts of the area. With temps bear freezing, we could initially see rain..

Metro Detroit Forecast: Ice storm warning and flood watch for SE Michigan [Video]Metro Detroit Forecast: Ice storm warning and flood watch for SE Michigan

The 7 First Alert weather team is tracking a winter storm, which could bring heavy rain, freezing rain, and sleet. The biggest concern across all of Metro Detroit will be flooding with a widespread..

Weather: Heavy rain, 140km/h winds set to batter lower South Island tomorrow

Weather: Heavy rain, 140km/h winds set to batter lower South Island tomorrowThe South is set to take another battering tomorrow, with heavy rain and gusts of up to 140kmh expected.A MetService spokesman said an active front was expected...
New Zealand Herald

UK weather: Storm Brendan to bring rain and 70mph wind gusts

Two Met Office yellow weather warnings, lasting 14 hours, are in place across parts of the country.
BBC News

