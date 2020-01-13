Global  

Bruno Andrade: Salford City sign forward from Lincoln City

BBC Local News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Salford City sign forward Bruno Andrade from League One side Lincoln City on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
Michael Appleton on Bruno Andrade's decision to leave Lincoln City for Salford City

Michael Appleton on Bruno Andrade's decision to leave Lincoln City for Salford CityThe Imps will receive a fee for the winger
Lincolnshire Echo

Leicester City transfer boost with Bruno Fernandes set to join Manchester United

Leicester City transfer boost with Bruno Fernandes set to join Manchester UnitedLeicester City transfer news | Good news for the Foxes with United set to abandon their interest in James Maddison by signing Sporting midfielder
Leicester Mercury Also reported by •Boston Target

Jonnyboyten

Jonny sutcliffe RT @SalfordCityFC: We are delighted to confirm the signing of Bruno Andrade ✍️ The attacker joins us on a two-and-half year deal from Lin… 14 minutes ago

DailyFLTransfer

EFL Transfer Daily Salford City sign Bruno Andrade on a 2.5 year deal from Lincoln 29 minutes ago

LincsEchoSport

Lincs Echo Sport RT @MarkWhiley_LE: Some thoughts on Bruno Andrade's departure #Imps https://t.co/GGPC0Qbd3Z 42 minutes ago

clark_topham

Sophie Topham-Clark RT @looknorthBBC: Bruno Andrade: Salford City sign forward from Lincoln City https://t.co/F2eLQcEb8O 44 minutes ago

MarkWhiley_LE

Mark Whiley Some thoughts on Bruno Andrade's departure #Imps https://t.co/GGPC0Qbd3Z 45 minutes ago

hewitt_chrissy

Chrissy Hewitt RT @LincolnCity_FC: Bruno Andrade departs the LNER Stadium for Salford City. 48 minutes ago

