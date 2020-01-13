Global  

Bruno Andrade: Salford City sign forward from Lincoln City

BBC Local News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Lincolnshire -- Salford City sign forward Bruno Andrade from League One side Lincoln City on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
Michael Appleton on Bruno Andrade's decision to leave Lincoln City for Salford City

Michael Appleton on Bruno Andrade's decision to leave Lincoln City for Salford CityThe Imps will receive a fee for the winger
Lincolnshire Echo

Leicester City transfer boost with Bruno Fernandes set to join Manchester United

Leicester City transfer boost with Bruno Fernandes set to join Manchester UnitedLeicester City transfer news | Good news for the Foxes with United set to abandon their interest in James Maddison by signing Sporting midfielder
Leicester Mercury Also reported by •Boston Target

CallCrookes

The Chipsy King RT @SalfordCityFC: We are delighted to confirm the signing of Bruno Andrade ✍️ The attacker joins us on a two-and-half year deal from Lin… 40 seconds ago

mrpalmer1999

Michael Palmer RT @LincolnCity_FC: Bruno Andrade departs the LNER Stadium for Salford City. 2 minutes ago

AshaSin24116510

Asha Singh RT @SalfordCityFC: 💭 "It's always exciting going to a new environment" New forward Bruno Andrade on joining Salford City from League One… 17 minutes ago

AshaSin24116510

Asha Singh RT @TransferChanger: DONE DEAL: Salford City have completed the permanent signing of Lincoln City forward Bruno Andrade. 📸 Via: @SalfordCi… 17 minutes ago

dom2004

dominicfells RT @FLeagueWorld: ✍️ DONE DEAL: Salford City have completed the signing of Lincoln City winger Bruno Andrade. 📸 @SalfordCityFC #ImpsAsOn… 19 minutes ago

Luke180101

Luke Just seen that Bruno Andrade has gone Salford City. Borehamwoods most important player in the season of the play of… https://t.co/qc1Bkuvl0r 29 minutes ago

Lynsey_Bradford

Lynsey Bradford RT @looknorthBBC: Bruno Andrade: Salford City sign forward from Lincoln City https://t.co/F2eLQcEb8O 40 minutes ago

FWPSalfordCity

FWP Salford City NEWS: Bruno Andrade: Salford City sign forward from Lincoln City (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/OKwg78h6zF 44 minutes ago

