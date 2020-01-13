Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Northern Ireland for Stormont deal finance talks

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Northern Ireland for Stormont deal finance talksPrime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived in Northern Ireland ahead of talks with political leaders around funding for the new Stormont Executive.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Boris Johnson meets newly-appointed Northern Ireland leaders at Stormont

Boris Johnson meets newly-appointed Northern Ireland leaders at Stormont 00:47

 Boris Johnson has met Stormont’s newly-appointed leaders for talks set to focus on how much the Government will stump up to support the return of devolution. The Prime Minister was greeted by DUP First Minister Arlene Foster and Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill outside Stormont...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Powersharing returns to Northern Ireland Assembly [Video]Powersharing returns to Northern Ireland Assembly

Stormont's first and deputy first ministers have been appointed after powersharing returned to Northern Ireland. DUP leader Arlene Foster resumes the first minister role she lost when the last..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published

Northern Ireland parliament sits at Stormont after three years of deadlock [Video]Northern Ireland parliament sits at Stormont after three years of deadlock

Northern Ireland parliament sits at Stormont after three years of deadlock

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson to meet Northern Ireland leaders in Belfast after powersharing deal

Agreement led to restoration of Stormont executive after three years
Independent

Boris Johnson flies in to give new Stormont deal Westminster's rubber-stamp

Boris Johnson flies in to give new Stormont deal Westminster's rubber-stampBoris Johnson and Leo Varadkar will visit Stormont today to meet ministers in the new power-sharing Executive and hear their plans for public services reform.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.