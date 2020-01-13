Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Northern Ireland for Stormont deal finance talks

21 minutes ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Boris Johnson meets newly-appointed Northern Ireland leaders at Stormont 00:47 Boris Johnson has met Stormont’s newly-appointed leaders for talks set to focus on how much the Government will stump up to support the return of devolution. The Prime Minister was greeted by DUP First Minister Arlene Foster and Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill outside Stormont...