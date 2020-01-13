Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Love Island star Ollie Williams biggest revelations so far

West Briton Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The Cornwall heir revealed quite a lot about himself when entering the ITV2 Love Island villa in last night's episode.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Love Island star Ollie Williams to lose £15m inheritance if he has sex on TV

Love Island star Ollie Williams to lose £15m inheritance if he has sex on TVAfter the success of Newquay's Lucie Donlan - Love Island scouts have signed another Cornish star
Cornish Guardian

EastEnders star Jake Wood reacts to Love Island look-a-like Ollie Williams with funny meme

*Soapstar Jake Wood has broken his silence over the new Love Island contestant who is a dead ringer for his TV character.* The star who plays Max Branning in...
Now

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.