Prince William and Prince Harry issue joint statement over bullying claims

Wales Online Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Prince William and Prince Harry issue joint statement over bullying claimsIt comes on the day of an important Royal family summit
Royal family: William and Harry dismiss 'false story' in joint statement

Royal family: William and Harry dismiss 'false story' in joint statement 00:32

 Prince Harry and Prince William have dismissed a "false story" in a UK newspaper today speculating about their relationship, adding: "For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."

8 times the royals were best friends with celebrities

8 times the royals were best friends with celebrities

Senior Royals Meet At Sandringham For Crisis Talks

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seek to change their roles as members of the royal family, the Queen has called Prince Charles, William and Harry to Sandringham Castle to discuss the future, with..

Prince Harry and Prince William issue joint statement over 'offensive' bullying claims

The future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be decided later today
West Briton

Prince Harry and Prince William make strong joint statement

Prince Harry and Prince William make strong joint statementThe Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex have released a joint statement denying a "false report" about their relationship, describing the claims as...
WorldNews

