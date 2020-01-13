Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Marcus Maddison: Peterborough United accept Charlton Athletic bid for playmaker

BBC Local News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: London -- Peterborough United accept an undisclosed bid from Charlton Athletic for playmaker Marcus Maddison.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Charlton Athletic have bid accepted for Peterborough United forward linked with Bristol City

Charlton Athletic have bid accepted for Peterborough United forward linked with Bristol CityMaddison has shone in League One this season and has attracted the attention of several Championship sides
Bristol Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LewisCatt9

Lewis Catt RT @PTAlanSwann: Posh star Marcus Maddison has met with Charlton officials but it's far from a done deal https://t.co/7haKyQRIPv #pufc 7 minutes ago

CraigLadson

Craig RT @BBCSport: Peterborough United have accepted an undisclosed bid from Charlton Athletic for playmaker Marcus Maddison. 👉 https://t.co/DL… 36 minutes ago

BetFastcom

BetFast.com BBCSport: Peterborough United have accepted an undisclosed bid from Charlton Athletic for playmaker Marcus Maddison… https://t.co/YMLLImL4zS 37 minutes ago

PTAlanSwann

Alan Swann Posh star Marcus Maddison has met with Charlton officials but it's far from a done deal https://t.co/7haKyQRIPv #pufc 42 minutes ago

Newcastle_Nws

Newcastle News Peterborough United accept offer for boyhood Sunderland fan Marcus Maddison #Newcastle https://t.co/znDMKk8KWu https://t.co/lrzKWQW2Sd 54 minutes ago

FWPCharlton

FWP Charlton Athletic NEWS: Marcus Maddison: Peterborough United accept Charlton Athletic bid for playmaker (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/1mn3wzHlIY 55 minutes ago

JonHerdChef

Jon Herd RT @PTAlanSwann: Posh accept offer from Charlton for Maddison https://t.co/8HXTtJ7yNU #pufc 57 minutes ago

bbcflc

BBC Championship FLC: Marcus Maddison: Peterborough United accept Charlton Athletic bid for playmaker https://t.co/CstdBdz3Jl 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.