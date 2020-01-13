Global  

Schools in Israel hold impromptu tolerance classes after education minister says being gay is not ‘natural’

PinkNews Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Schools in Israel have held impromptu “tolerance” classes for children in the wake of anti-LGBT+ comments by the country’s education minister. Minister Rafi Peretz – who is also head of the Jewish Home party and a former chief rabbi in Israel’s Defence Forces – made the comments in an interview with...
Recent related news from verified sources

Israeli schools hold tolerance classes after education minister's homophobic remarks

Initiative comes after Rafi Peretz, who is head of the far-right Habayit Hayehudi party, said that a man and a woman are the definition of a 'normative family'
Haaretz

Israeli education minister implies homosexuality unnatural

Several Israeli school districts held impromptu tolerance classes on Sunday after the country's education minister, an Orthodox rabbi, angered LGBT campaigners...
Reuters

