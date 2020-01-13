Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

There are half as many lollipop people in Surrey as there were ten years ago

Dorking Leatherhead Advertiser Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
There are half as many lollipop people in Surrey as there were ten years agoTwo Surrey schools are still trying to find someone to help children cross the road.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Study: A third of Americans say boneless chicken should not be considered wings [Video]Study: A third of Americans say boneless chicken should not be considered wings

The average amount of chicken wings eaten in a sitting has doubled in the past two years, according to new research. A 2017 survey of 2,000 American chicken wing eaters was compared to a brand new..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Surprising number of Americans claim they've never deleted anything from their digital devices [Video]Surprising number of Americans claim they've never deleted anything from their digital devices

Are you a digital hoarder? New research shows that a third of Americans have files on their devices from at least a DECADE ago. The poll of 2,000 Americans discovered that 33 percent are holding onto..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wokingboard

Woking Noticeboard NEWS: There are half as many lollipop people in Surrey as there were ten years ago → https://t.co/xLIkB3XkAy via Surrey Live 2 days ago

jenitaylor80

Jeni Taylor There are half as many lollipop people in Surrey as there were ten years ago https://t.co/AEAU1Z9kls 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.