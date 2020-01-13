Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Love Island 2020 has started... what do you think of the contestants

Hereford Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
LOVE Island 2020 got under way yesterday (Sunday, January 12). Here's rundown of the contestants. Any of them catch your eye yet?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Love Island Kicks Off With Bombshell Arrival | Love Island Unpacked [Video]Love Island Kicks Off With Bombshell Arrival | Love Island Unpacked

Let our resident Love Island expert, Ash Percival, break down the latest in the villa – the contestants are in there, but what they were, but what they weren't expecting was two (identical)..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips left 'fuming' after twins enter villa [Video]Love Island's Shaughna Phillips left 'fuming' after twins enter villa

'Love Island's Shaughna Phillips has already had her patience tested, after her partner Callum Jones' head was turned by twins Eve and Jess Gale.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

This is one thing all of the winter Love Island contestants have in common

*Interesting...* There’s just days to go before the highly anticipated winter Love Island kicks off. The January series of the once …Continue reading...
Now Also reported by •Cambridge News

Winter Love Island 2020 winner odds and there's a clear favourite

The new series of the Love Island started on Sunday and saw the 10 contestants pairing up for the first time and spending the day getting to know their new...
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.