Labour leadership: Who are Welsh MPs backing?

BBC Local News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: South West Wales -- Who are Welsh Labour MPs backing in the Labour leadership contest?
News video: Who are the Labour leadership contenders?

Who are the Labour leadership contenders? 01:36

 Five candidates will battle it out to become the next Labour leader after a dramatic late show of support saw Emily Thornberry scrape through to the next stage of the contest. The shadow foreign secretary was short of the 22 nominations required to make it through to the last stage of the contest...

Lisa Nandy launches campaign for Labour leadership [Video]Lisa Nandy launches campaign for Labour leadership

Labour leadership hopeful Lisa Nandy has said a "red bridge" uniting support across different wings and regions must be built to prevent the party's demise, as she launched her campaign to succeed..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

Sir Keir Starmer launches Labour leadership bid [Video]Sir Keir Starmer launches Labour leadership bid

Labour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to lead the fight to stamp out anti-Semitism in the party if he wins the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn. The shadow Brexit secretary, who is..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published


Birmingham MP Jess Phillips is a candidate for Labour leader but some city MPs are backing her rivals

Birmingham MP Jess Phillips is a candidate for Labour leader but some city MPs are backing her rivalsHere's who Birmingham's Labour MPs have nominated in the party leadership contest
Tamworth Herald

