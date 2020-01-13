Labour leadership: Who are Welsh MPs backing?

BBC Local News: South East Wales -- Who are Welsh Labour MPs backing in the Labour leadership contest?



Recent related videos from verified sources Sir Keir Starmer launches Labour leadership bid Labour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to lead the fight to stamp out anti-Semitism in the party if he wins the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn. The shadow Brexit secretary, who is.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published 2 days ago Clive Lewis: Labour leadership hopeful calls for referendum on royal family Labour leadership contender Clive Lewis has called for a referendum on the future of the royal family. The shadow Treasury minister called for the poll as part of a package of sweeping constitutional.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published 3 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this