Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NBA boss Rick Welts ties the knot with partner Todd Gage in emotional ceremony

PinkNews Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Rick Welts, the president of American basketball team the Golden State Warriors, has married his partner Todd Gage in a ceremony in San Francisco City Hall. Welts announced his marriage, which took place on Friday (January 10) in a tweet at the weekend. “At 11am today in the Mayor’s office at SF City Hall, Mayor …...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

queering_church

Terence Weldon #FBPE RT @PinkNews: NBA boss Rick Welts ties the knot with partner Todd Gage in emotional ceremony https://t.co/mEPaZXQThb 3 minutes ago

Foxmental_X

McG 🏳️‍🌈 ✊🏽 🇺🇲 #PeteForAmerica NBA boss Rick Welts ties the knot with partner Todd Gage in emotional ceremony https://t.co/bBLeXYBGrZ 32 minutes ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now NBA boss Rick Welts ties the knot with partner Todd Gage in emotional ceremony - National Basketball Association Ne… https://t.co/7ymAN9NrMV 1 hour ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק RT @pinknews: NBA boss Rick Welts ties the knot with partner Todd Gage in emotional ceremony https://t.co/a26gnDS5E2 https://t.co/zwSo0tYxNM 2 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews NBA boss Rick Welts ties the knot with partner Todd Gage in emotional ceremony https://t.co/mEPaZXQThb 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.