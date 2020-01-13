NBA boss Rick Welts ties the knot with partner Todd Gage in emotional ceremony

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Rick Welts, the president of American basketball team the Golden State Warriors, has married his partner Todd Gage in a ceremony in San Francisco City Hall. Welts announced his marriage, which took place on Friday (January 10) in a tweet at the weekend. “At 11am today in the Mayor’s office at SF City Hall, Mayor …... 👓 View full article

