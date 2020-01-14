Harry and Meghan: Much to discuss on move, says Canadian PM Trudeau

4 hours ago < > Embed Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published New Path Awaits Meghan And Harry 02:09 CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports Northwestern grad Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Duke and Duchess of Sussex) will be able to live in Canada and the UK, per Queen Elizabeth II. The controversial monarchical move comes after Meghan and Harry announced they would be stepping back from their royal...