Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Harry and Meghan: Much to discuss on move, says Canadian PM Trudeau

BBC News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Justin Trudeau says his government has not yet been involved in talks about Harry and Meghan's plans.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: New Path Awaits Meghan And Harry

New Path Awaits Meghan And Harry 02:09

 CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports Northwestern grad Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Duke and Duchess of Sussex) will be able to live in Canada and the UK, per Queen Elizabeth II. The controversial monarchical move comes after Meghan and Harry announced they would be stepping back from their royal...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan new neighbors to the north [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan new neighbors to the north

Prince Harry and Meghan new neighbors to the north

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:09Published

Queen Agrees to Let Harry, Meghan Move Part-Time to Canada [Video]Queen Agrees to Let Harry, Meghan Move Part-Time to Canada

Queen Elizabeth II agreed Monday to grant Prince Harry and his wife Meghan their wish for a more independent life, allowing them to move part-time to Canada while remaining firmly in the House of..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fans express shock, voice support after Harry, Meghan step back in 'major' move

Following Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's announcement that they will be stepping back as senior royals, celebrities and fans reacted to the news.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldReuters

Royals gone rogue? Queen wasn't told about Harry and Meghan's shock move: Report

Royals gone rogue? Queen wasn't told about Harry and Meghan's shock move: ReportBuckingham Palace is "disappointed" with Prince Harry and Meghan after the pair revealed they would step back from the royal family.And the BBC's royal...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.