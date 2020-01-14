Madalyn Davis death: Police review CCTV footage over Sydney cliff fall

Davis police have released new information and body camera video from the officer-involved shooting on Dec. 19.

By the skin of her teeth! Vegetable vendor inches from death when runaway police car nearly strikes her An elderly vegetable vendor miraculously escaped death when a police jeep missed her by inches. The 65-year-old woman, known as Pushpavati, was selling vegetables in front of a medical shop on the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:37Published 3 weeks ago