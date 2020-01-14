Global  

YouTuber NikkieTutorials comes out as trans to her 12 million followers: ‘It’s time to let go and be truly free’

PinkNews Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
YouTuber NikkieTutorials had one message to her 12 million subscribers: “I am transgender.” The makeup guru, known off-screen as Nikkie de Jager, shared the touching note to her fans on Monday. In an emotional 13 minute clip, the 25-year-old beauty blogger explained how she transitioned in her teens and decided...
YouTuber NikkieTutorials comes out as trans

On Monday afternoon, YouTuber NikkieTutorials released a video titled "I'm Coming Out," where she tells her over 12 million subscribers for the first time that...
Mashable


Tweets about this

BillEsteem

🙂Bill 🙃Esteem 😗 RT @NBCNews: Popular YouTuber and makeup artist NikkieTutorials reveals she is a transgender woman. https://t.co/kRwyFBeS7d 2 minutes ago

askye7

•Andrea Martinez RT @NBCNews: Popular YouTuber and makeup artist NikkieTutorials reveals she is a transgender woman. https://t.co/90ut9WWnmc 11 minutes ago

NBCNews

NBC News Popular YouTuber and makeup artist NikkieTutorials reveals she is a transgender woman. https://t.co/kRwyFBeS7d 18 minutes ago

AlexTheCasual

Alex The Casual RT @TrevorProject: “I hope that me standing up and being free, it inspires you to do the same” @NikkieTutorials 💗 🚨 You should never force… 35 minutes ago

JahiSatanas

Jennifer⛧Satanas🏳️‍🌈⚧♿ RT @PinkNews: YouTuber NikkieTutorials comes out as trans: ‘It’s time to let go and be truly free’ https://t.co/0vRAbfBEoW 58 minutes ago

TelegraphLocal

TelegraphLocal YouTuber NikkieTutorials Comes Out As Trans By Melissa Darling https://t.co/6nu6Z1kyUB https://t.co/Wrx9WkhDKa 1 hour ago

NeutralJenda

JendaNeutral “The mentality of Nikkie’s blackmailer fits a larger pattern of anti-trans behavior&myths about how trans men &wome… https://t.co/CTRsrk5TFF 1 hour ago

kendrybird

Kendra L. Saunders RT @HillaryMonahan: Nikkie Tutorials comes out as a trans woman after a blackmail attempt. I have such mixed feelings: being as high profil… 1 hour ago

