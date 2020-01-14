YouTuber NikkieTutorials comes out as trans to her 12 million followers: ‘It’s time to let go and be truly free’
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () YouTuber NikkieTutorials had one message to her 12 million subscribers: “I am transgender.” The makeup guru, known off-screen as Nikkie de Jager, shared the touching note to her fans on Monday. In an emotional 13 minute clip, the 25-year-old beauty blogger explained how she transitioned in her teens and decided...
YouTuber David Dobrik’s new smartphone app hit 1 million downloads in less than a month. The app, David’s Disposable, mimics the experience of using a disposable camera. According to Business Insider, not only does it look like a disposable photo, but they take time to “develop.” Users can...