Brit teen becomes UK's youngest commercial pilot after mum sold home to fund dream

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Brit teen becomes UK's youngest commercial pilot after mum sold home to fund dreamSeth, from Preston, London, is now the UK's youngest licensed commercial aviator, a record previously held by Luke Elsworth, who passed aged 19.
News video: A British teenager has become the UK's youngest qualified commercial pilot

A British teenager has become the UK's youngest qualified commercial pilot 00:43

 An 18-year old has become the UK&apos;s youngest qualified commercial pilot - after his mum sold the family home to help fund his dreams. Seth Van Beek got his licence to fly passenger airliners after he completed 18 months training and clocked up 150 hours in the air before he passed with flying...

