Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas extradition chance 'very low', says PM

BBC News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Boris Johnson told the BBC the government "will continue to make every effort that we can".
Harry Dunn case: Home Office submits extradition request for US diplomat’s wife [Video]Harry Dunn case: Home Office submits extradition request for US diplomat’s wife

The Home Office has said it has submitted an extradition request for the suspect charged in connection with the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn. Anne Sacoolas was charged with causing the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Dunn family 'incredibly reassured' by Home Secretary meeting [Video]Dunn family 'incredibly reassured' by Home Secretary meeting

The family of Harry Dunn were “incredibly reassured” to meet with Home Secretary Priti Patel, as her office considers extraditing the US suspect charged with causing the teenager’s death by..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published


Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas extradition bid inappropriate, says US

The US State Department says it would be an "abuse" to send suspect Anne Sacoolas back to the UK.
BBC News

Harry Dunn suspect Anne Sacoolas hit with extradition request by UK Government

Harry Dunn suspect Anne Sacoolas hit with extradition request by UK GovernmentThe Home Office says it has formally asked the USA to send Sacoolas back to Britain after she was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Daily Record


