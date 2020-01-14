ECU #ThriftyThursday 💡 As the temperature starts to drop, make sure your energy bills don't shoot up. Be sure to shop a… https://t.co/vHGqdLSf5E 1 day ago ukecohomes Fixed energy bills set to rocket by up to £190 in January 2020. NOT if you own an eco home.. https://t.co/KihrrW4Qgk 2 days ago DKrzanicki Fixed energy bills set to rocket by up to £190 in January 2020 https://t.co/JK1Zy3Zaat 3 days ago Rayzor Energy bills to rocket by up to £190 for 140,000 homes https://t.co/LD7qVa2DWg 3 days ago Matt Jackson Not more bill increases. https://t.co/cxYkuhC20f 3 days ago Emma Bradley RT @zipzeroapp: Is your energy bill about to rocket? Even if it isn't, it's always better to pay ZERO. With ZIPZERO you can :) https://t.co… 3 days ago EnergyLink Ltd. Energy bills set to rise for thousands of households as tariffs end: https://t.co/K8QXGV6y11 Shop around for the be… https://t.co/7gvLL3n1wL 3 days ago ZIPZERO Is your energy bill about to rocket? Even if it isn't, it's always better to pay ZERO. With ZIPZERO you can :) https://t.co/c7F79cCmQc 3 days ago