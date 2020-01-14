Global  

Piers Morgan sparks GMB 'sexism' storm by ogling 'uncomfortable' Laura Tobin's tight trousers

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Piers Morgan sparks GMB 'sexism' storm by ogling 'uncomfortable' Laura Tobin's tight trousersLaura, 38, looked uncomfortable as Piers, 54, repeatedly drew attention to her tight red trousers while she was working on the show.
