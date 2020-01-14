Global  

Conor Gallagher: Swansea City show interest in Chelsea midfielder

BBC News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Swansea City are interested in signing Chelsea's England Under-21 midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is currently on loan at Charlton.
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Gallagher trains with Chelsea after recall

Gallagher trains with Chelsea after recall 00:22

 Conor Gallagher trained with the Chelsea first team after being recalled from his loan with Charlton.

Club chief issues transfer stance on West Brom linked midfielder

Club chief issues transfer stance on West Brom linked midfielderWest Brom transfer news | Albion have been credited with an interest in Chelsea midfielder Gallagher, who has caught the eye during his loan spell at Charlton
Lichfield Mercury

Swansea City 'join' Rangers, West Brom and QPR in hunt for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher as Charlton deal set to terminated

Swansea City 'join' Rangers, West Brom and QPR in hunt for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher as Charlton deal set to terminatedSteve Cooper's side have been touted as possible contenders for the teenager - but there is a caveat facing them
Wales Online


