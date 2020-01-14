Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

UK, France and Germany trigger Iran nuclear deal dispute, paving way for possible UN sanctions

Independent Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The Iran nuclear deal is in fresh trouble after the UK and other EU powers triggered a 'dispute mechanism' in protest at Tehran's breaches of the agreement.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: Europe urges Iran to keep nuclear deal as Tehran protesters defy regime

Europe urges Iran to keep nuclear deal as Tehran protesters defy regime 06:41

 Europe urges Iran to keep nuclear deal as Tehran protesters defy regime

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How Investors Should Approach News Around Iran Protests and the Signing of the U.S.-China Trade Deal [Video]How Investors Should Approach News Around Iran Protests and the Signing of the U.S.-China Trade Deal

How can investors approach news around the Iran protests and the possible signing of a Phase One trade deal?

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:59Published

European leaders hold emergency summit to save Iran deal [Video]European leaders hold emergency summit to save Iran deal

EU foreign ministers hold emergency meeting as Europe tries to steer US and Iran back to nuclear diplomacy.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

France, UK, and Germany Trigger Iran Nuclear Deal Dispute Mechanism


RIA Nov.

UK, France and Germany trigger Iran nuclear deal dispute action, paving way for possible UN sanctions

Move comes after Boris Johnson said agreement should be scrapped and replaced with a better 'Trump deal'
Independent


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.