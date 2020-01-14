Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Games Workshop reports profits rise as progress is made to create Warhammer TV series

Nottingham Post Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Games Workshop reports profits rise as progress is made to create Warhammer TV seriesThe company is also bracing for Brexit.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nat_fahy

Natalie Fahy RT @nottslive: It is sounding positive for a Warhammer show... https://t.co/kxGHbJhS4f 3 hours ago

nottslive

NottinghamshireLive It is sounding positive for a Warhammer show... https://t.co/kxGHbJhS4f 7 hours ago

dominicoc

Dominic O'Connell Games Workshop @GW_officialuk reports big jump in profits in last six months - pre-tax profits were £58.6m, up from… https://t.co/NaNApASpBW 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.