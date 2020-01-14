Global  

Harrowing Birmingham film starring White Dee ranked one of the world's top 50 movies

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Harrowing Birmingham film starring White Dee ranked one of the world's top 50 moviesHow a film called Ray & Liz starring former Benefits Street star White Dee in her acting debut has outperformed the 2020 Oscar contenders starring Matt Damon, Colin Firth, Joaquin Phoenix, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.
