Liam Payne 'fully supports' ex Cheryl's plan to have second baby with sperm donor

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Liam Payne 'fully supports' ex Cheryl's plan to have second baby with sperm donorCheryl, who has been married to former England footballer Ashley Cole and French restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, said she will get the sperm from "out of town".
