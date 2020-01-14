Global  

Burglar jailed after brave neighbours catch him red handed

Exeter Express and Echo Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Burglar jailed after brave neighbours catch him red handedSteven Hommell was interrupted by retired firefighter Robert Morgan and his friend David Brooks, who had seen him sneaking into the back garden and opening a window.
SuptSamdeReya

Chief Supt Sam de Reya RT @DetectiveNaidoo: Steven Hommell - GUILTY of burglary Excellent work by DC Donna Money Thank you to Robert and David whose actions at th… 2 days ago

DetectiveNaidoo

Praveen Naidoo Steven Hommell - GUILTY of burglary Excellent work by DC Donna Money Thank you to Robert and David whose actions at… https://t.co/5Hm6sHevoC 3 days ago

DevonLiveNews

Devon Live News Burglar jailed after brave neighbours catch him red handed https://t.co/Rr12O3WW64 3 days ago

