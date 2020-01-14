Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Labour leadership contender Jess Phillips slams John McDonnell over IndyRef2 and backs drug consumption room

Daily Record Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Labour leadership contender Jess Phillips slams John McDonnell over IndyRef2 and backs drug consumption roomIn a wide-ranging interview, Phillips claimed John McDonnell “harmed” Scottish Labour by dumping the party’s opposition to IndyRef2 and says she's 'open minded' on decriminalisation of drug possession.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: Labour leadership candidate Jess Phillips visits school

Labour leadership candidate Jess Phillips visits school 02:07

 Jess Phillips, one of the final five in the Labour leadership campaign, visits a school in South London to speak to parents and children. Report by Woodsli. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jess Phillips urges ex-Labour voters to 'come back' to help beat Boris Johnson [Video]Jess Phillips urges ex-Labour voters to "come back" to help beat Boris Johnson

Jess Phillips urges ex-Labour voters to "come back" to help beat Boris Johnson

Credit: LBC     Duration: 02:42Published

Who are the Labour leadership contenders? [Video]Who are the Labour leadership contenders?

Five candidates will battle it out to become the next Labour leader after a dramatic late show of support saw Emily Thornberry scrape through to the next stage of the contest. The shadow foreign..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nicola Sturgeon and Labour leadership contender Jess Phillips clash over indyref2

Nicola Sturgeon and Labour leadership contender Jess Phillips clash over indyref2A second independence referendum is becoming an important issue in the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.
Daily Record

Labour leadership: 'Politics has changed' says Jess Phillips

BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Labour leadership hopeful Jess Phillips explains why she thinks her party failed to win the general election.
BBC Local News


Tweets about this

PhilDurling100

Philip Durling RT @paulhutcheon: EXC @Daily_Record interview with Jess Phillips: - "absolutely" backs a safe consumption room in Glasgow for drug users -… 1 minute ago

Christi21887497

christine RT @Daily_Record: Jess Phillips claims John McDonnell “harmed” Scottish Labour by dumping the party’s opposition to IndyRef2 and says she's… 49 minutes ago

Daily_Record

The Daily Record Jess Phillips claims John McDonnell “harmed” Scottish Labour by dumping the party’s opposition to IndyRef2 and says… https://t.co/avN8XNJoTt 57 minutes ago

paulhutcheon

Paul Hutcheon EXC @Daily_Record interview with Jess Phillips: - "absolutely" backs a safe consumption room in Glasgow for drug u… https://t.co/kfF8CqBHAB 57 minutes ago

gastrogeorge

gastrogeorge🌹#VoteLabour #GTTO RT @BareLeft: BTW, that revelation that Jess Phillips wants Rachel Reeves in her fantasy cabinet came at an event hosted by Iain Dale. Anyb… 2 hours ago

MMclaughlin935

mary.mclaughlin#indyref2 RT @ScotNational: The Labour leadership contender had said if she had the top job, the party would be '100% committed to the Union' https:… 2 hours ago

MMclaughlin935

mary.mclaughlin#indyref2 RT @ScotNational: ICYMI: Labour leadership contender Jess Phillips' Twitter attack on the FM was branded 'embarrassing' https://t.co/QCzRm… 2 hours ago

wafzal

Waseem Afzal RT @5Pillarsuk: Labour leadership contender Jess Phillips has suspended a Muslim aide for posting anti-Israel tweets. https://t.co/d43HUbPh… 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.