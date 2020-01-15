Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Some of the worst potholes in Somerset on National Pothole Day

Shepton Mallet Journal Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Some of the worst potholes in Somerset on National Pothole DayIt's national pothole day today - show us the worst you've seen.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Glasgow voted worst UK city for potholes by frustrated drivers

Glasgow voted worst UK city for potholes by frustrated driversA survey for National Pothole Day also found that people rate potholes as the most annoying thing about driving.
Daily Record

Celebrating Cambridgeshire's worst roads on National Pothole Day

Celebrating Cambridgeshire's worst roads on National Pothole DayWe're mourning the loss of our hubcaps on this special day
Cambridge News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bathlive

Bath Live RT @DanChipperfield: Some of the worst potholes in Somerset on National Pothole Day https://t.co/4IWQ4KHZf6 1 hour ago

DanChipperfield

Daniel Chipperfield Some of the worst potholes in Somerset on National Pothole Day https://t.co/4IWQ4KHZf6 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.