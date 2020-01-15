Disgwyl cyflwyno tâl am yrru i ganol Gaerdydd Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Mae disgwyl y bydd codi tâl ar yrwyr sy'n dod i mewn i ganol Caerdydd yn cael ei gynnwys yng nghynlluniau trafnidiaeth y cyngor. 👓 View full article

