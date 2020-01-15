Global  

Meghan Markle's dad Thomas set to testify against her in Mail on Sunday 'trial of the century'

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Meghan Markle's dad Thomas set to testify against her in Mail on Sunday 'trial of the century'The paper and its parent company Associated Newspapers are accused of unlawfully publishing a letter from Meghan to Thomas Markle.
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Announce 'A Step Back' [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Announce "A Step Back"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say they plan to "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family. The dream couple wants to work on becoming financially independent, reports Business Insider. A..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Thomas Markle 'disappointed' by Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision [Video]Thomas Markle 'disappointed' by Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision

Thomas Markle 'disappointed' by Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision Thomas is "disappointed" by the news the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back from their roles in the royal family. The..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:53Published


Meghan Markle legal action - Mail on Sunday defends publication of letter to her father

Meghan Markle legal action - Mail on Sunday defends publication of letter to her fatherHigh Court documents, seen by the BBC, suggest the paper will claim Meghan and other royals "rely on publicity about themselves and their lives to maintain the...
Tamworth Herald

Meghan Markle's Dad Is 'Disappointed' About Royal Couple's Plan to Step Away From British Royal Family

Thomas Markle doesn’t agree with daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (AKA Meghan Markle) and Prince Harry‘s plan to “step back” from the British royal...
Just Jared


ukpapers

Front Pages Today Meghan's Father Set To Testify Against Her. Thomas Markle may take stand in court with his evidence key to newspape… https://t.co/WiSfK690KT 3 minutes ago

ColinWi73944579

toony Who gives a toss ! Thomas Markle could testify against Meghan in Mail on Sunday legal battle https://t.co/1K8QyvQHjs 7 minutes ago

GeorgesonMaggie

Maggie Georgeson Piers Morgan brought Thomas Markle into the tabloid and media circus of the UK. Thomas Markle has proved himself to… https://t.co/UzeqeV01ag 8 minutes ago

joolsmedia

Jools Oughtibridge #RT @radionewshub: It's emerged Meghan Markle's father could testify against her in a court case… https://t.co/pOMC5tm0wV 9 minutes ago

RadioForthNews

Radio Forth News Meghan's dad is prepared to testify against her in a High Court showdown with the Mail on Sunday. https://t.co/ZHO0uknYhs 9 minutes ago

DavidHEzekiel

David Harry Ezekiel Thomas Markle could testify against Meghan in Mail on Sunday legal battle https://t.co/wtUd6NFoOQ https://t.co/IHyzAzovIM 10 minutes ago

VeltaMaguire

Velta Maguire RT @GeorgesonMaggie: What sort of father would testify for a sleazy tabloid like the Mail on Sunday against his own daughter?! This says so… 16 minutes ago

GeorgesonMaggie

Maggie Georgeson The Mail + the Sunday Mail going on about Meghan hurting the Royal Family and then they wheel out Thomas Markle to… https://t.co/n3kCULkEvm 17 minutes ago

