Highlander and Friends actor Stan Kirsch dies, aged 51

Wales Online Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Highlander and Friends actor Stan Kirsch dies, aged 51
'Actor Stan Kirsch, who starred on 'Highlander' and appeared on 'Friends,' dies at 51

Actor Stan Kirsch, who starred in the TV show "Highlander" before becoming an acting coach, has died at age 51, his wife Kristyn Green confirmed.
crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Stan Kirsch: Highlander and Friends actor dies aged 51 https://t.co/Xn5wB28Orz https://t.co/HUv87fPaHG 12 minutes ago

pirateherojones

Pip ⚓️🎸🏴‍☠️ HOW DID I MISS THIS?!? 😨😨😨😨 Stan Kirsch, 'Highlander' actor who played Monica...https://t.co/lEJalt8PN5 13 minutes ago

RushReads

RushReads Highlander actor Stan Kirsch dies aged 51: The "beloved" Kirsch also appeared in an episode of Friends, as Monica's… https://t.co/dZyQCrJFve 27 minutes ago

DotPoetryCorner

A Kristen once said RT @WTHRcom: Kirsch also appeared in a memorable episode of "Friends" as a high school student dating Monica. https://t.co/6rMDNfi9xW 46 minutes ago

juliettas70s

juliet RT @soapoperafan: Our hearts go out to the family and friends of #GH alum and #Highlander star Stan Kirsch... Look back on the actor's lif… 54 minutes ago

MartaWierny

Marta Wierny Stan Kirsch, 'Highlander' actor who played Monica's young boyfriend on 'Friends,' dies at 51 https://t.co/jhnxgsMkFH 56 minutes ago

siquieresmelees

NEGRITA ® MARCELA ALIENÍGENA PATIPELADA Se suicida Stan Kirsch, actor de ‘Friends’ y ‘Highlander’ https://t.co/tNF15ms9nd 1 hour ago

SoniaCrespoR

Sonia Crespo RT @abc_es: ⏺ D.E.P. Hallan muerto a Stan Kirsch, actor de «Friends» y «Highlander» https://t.co/rBLX6xhRZq 2 hours ago

