Meghan Markle could face estranged dad in court over private letter spat

ozzy kirk RT @SkyNews: If the case goes to trial, both Meghan and her father could be called to testify against one another, with the Daily Mail repo… 7 minutes ago Global Analytica If the case goes to trial, both Meghan and her father could be called to testify against one another, with the Dail… https://t.co/DMBVQO6KWx 21 minutes ago Sky News If the case goes to trial, both Meghan and her father could be called to testify against one another, with the Dail… https://t.co/93BDT9dpMn 30 minutes ago George Singh RT @GMB: Here are the top headlines you’re waking up to with @ranvir01: - Meghan Markle's father could testify against his daughter in cou… 2 hours ago Mana LeMons 🍋 “should the case make it to the trial stage, the father and daughter could be called to testify against one another… https://t.co/vBbeGuIaiy 3 hours ago Good Morning Britain Here are the top headlines you’re waking up to with @ranvir01: - Meghan Markle's father could testify against his… https://t.co/HvhpY9Heig 4 hours ago PerthNow Meghan Markle could reportedly come face-to-face to with her estranged father in a spectacular twist to her war aga… https://t.co/Z1sdoWG8pQ 10 hours ago