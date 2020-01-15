Global  

Meghan Markle could face estranged dad in court over private letter spat

Daily Record Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Meghan Markle could face estranged dad in court over private letter spatRumours are rife that Thomas Markle will act as a witness against his daughter in her legal action against the Mail on Sunday for publication of a handwritten letter to him.
Meghan Markle's dad Thomas set to testify against her in Mail on Sunday 'trial of the century'

Meghan Markle's dad Thomas set to testify against her in Mail on Sunday 'trial of the century'The paper and its parent company Associated Newspapers are accused of unlawfully publishing a letter from Meghan to Thomas Markle
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •E! Online

AlanK1yrk15

If the case goes to trial, both Meghan and her father could be called to testify against one another, with the Daily Mail repo…

AnalyticaGlobal

If the case goes to trial, both Meghan and her father could be called to testify against one another, with the Dail…

SkyNews

If the case goes to trial, both Meghan and her father could be called to testify against one another, with the Dail…

georgeukkf

Meghan Markle's father could testify against his daughter in cou…

SnowStormBlue

should the case make it to the trial stage, the father and daughter could be called to testify against one another…

GMB

Meghan Markle's father could testify against his…

perthnow

Meghan Markle could reportedly come face-to-face to with her estranged father in a spectacular twist to her war aga…

