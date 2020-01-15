Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Gordon Ramsay launches new Apprentice-style BBC cooking show and needs Birmingham people to apply

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The new BBC One cookery contest has been branded a culinary 'Apprentice' in some reports today.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Satellite images show the scale of Australia's wildfires [Video]Satellite images show the scale of Australia's wildfires

SYDNEY — Australia's wildfires are so big now that satellites in space are able to spot the fires. Footage captured from Japan's Himawari-8 satellite shows plumes of smoke covering eastern..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:28Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Gordon Ramsay launches new Apprentice-style BBC cooking show and needs Birmingham people to apply https://t.co/lPh2GZdV1h @GordonRamsay 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.