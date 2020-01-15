Global  

Stephen King says he would ‘never consider diversity in matters of art’ following Oscars fallout

PinkNews Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Author Stephen King has said that he would “never consider diversity in matters of art” when he casts his votes for the Academy Awards. The nominees for the 2020 Oscars were announced earlier this week, prompting backlash as people of colour, women and LGBT+ people were once again left out in the cold. But King …...
News video: Stephen King's Comments On Diversity Stir Controversy

Stephen King's Comments On Diversity Stir Controversy 00:45

 Stephen King apparently doesn’t believe diversity should override art. The horror author from Maine weighed in Tuesday on the lack of diversity in this year’s Oscar nominations. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Stephen King kicks up Twitter storm after comment on Oscars and diversity

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 15 (ANI): Novelist Stephen King recently stirred up a hornet's nest after he wrote a Tweet expressing his reservations against...
Sify

Stephen King faces backlash for saying 'quality' should matter in Oscar nominees over 'diversity'

Legendary horror author Stephen King is facing backlash on Tuesday for his commentary on this year's Oscar nominations, stressing that the "quality" of the art...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

LGBT_TT

LGBT Talk Stephen King says he would 'never consider diversity in matters of art' following Oscars fallout #LGBT https://t.co/z5hFPLdeMk 1 hour ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Stephen King says he would ‘never consider diversity in matters of art’ following Oscars fallout https://t.co/UpPSF850aU 2 hours ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק RT @pinknews: Stephen King says he would ‘never consider diversity in matters of art’ following Oscars fallout… https://t.co/MhE08SHYVA 2 hours ago

rogers68

Billy Rogers RT @Prosperous1776: King under fire for saying he’d 'never consider diversity in matters of art https://t.co/9Tt3j03BJ9 @washtimes @Stephe… 4 hours ago

Prosperous1776

ProsperousUSA King under fire for saying he’d 'never consider diversity in matters of art https://t.co/9Tt3j03BJ9 @washtimes… https://t.co/aoLGu5my0M 14 hours ago

LisaNMIWatson

Lisa NMI Watson "Stephen King" says quality matters most. He would not promote sub-quality art because it's "diverse" over qualit… https://t.co/xWcOtv0SJI 15 hours ago

BlackstoneNate

Nathaniel Blackstone @EricKlemstein @Cosmichomicide @StephenKing But he’s erasing the struggle of POC would be artists when he says this… https://t.co/IY5kAN2VF2 20 hours ago

SlTHFlNN

‏ً Stephen King literally says slurs just for the***of it I don’t know why y’all would put trust in him. He’s white… https://t.co/8nLIKWl7P3 20 hours ago

