Stuart Hogg: Exeter Chiefs full-back to captain Scotland in Six Nations

BBC News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Stuart Hogg will captain Scotland in this year's Six Nations, taking the armband from Stuart McInally who skippered the side at last year's Rugby World Cup.
News video: Townsend praises Hogg's leadership skills

Townsend praises Hogg's leadership skills 01:11

 Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend explains why he has made Stuart Hogg his captain for the Six Nations

Stuart Hogg named captain as Scotland reveal Six Nations squad

The two-time Lion is the most experienced player in the 38-man squad named by Gregor Townsend
Independent

Stuart Hogg appointed Scotland captain for Six Nations as Wales name teenager in squad for tournament

Exeter’s Stuart Hogg has been appointed new Scotland captain for the Six Nations, the Scottish Rugby Union has announced. The 27-year-old full-back takes over...
talkSPORT


