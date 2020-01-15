Global  

Mark Francois pledges to chip in £1000 of his own money for a Big Ben Brexit Day bong

Wales Online Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Mark Francois pledges to chip in £1000 of his own money for a Big Ben Brexit Day bongCrowdfunding for ‘bung a bob for a Big Ben bong’ has failed to pick up support
News video: Nick Ferrari offers money to help pay for Big Ben to bong for Brexit

Nick Ferrari offers money to help pay for Big Ben to bong for Brexit 04:14

 Nick Ferrari offers money to help pay for Big Ben to bong for Brexit

Francois: Public should help fund Brexit day bongs [Video]Francois: Public should help fund Brexit day bongs

Conservative MP Mark Francois has backed the prime minister’s endorsement to crowdfund the ringing of Big Ben on January 31st at 23:00 GMT to mark the UK’s departure from the European Union. He..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:46Published

UK to leave the EU with a bong - but cash needed [Video]UK to leave the EU with a bong - but cash needed

The 13.7-tonne bell has been largely silent since 2017 while renovation works are carried out on the Elizabeth Tower which houses it, sounding only for important events such as New Year's Eve..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:45Published


Crowdfunding pages for Big Ben to ring on Brexit Day raise just £500 of £500,000 needed

Tory MP predicts money will be raised within 48 hours, despite people having pledged only tiny fraction of amount needed
Independent Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReuters

Boris Johnson says government could crowdfund £500,000 so Big Ben can bong for Brexit

'We are working up a plan so people can bung a bob for a Big Ben bong,' prime minister says
Independent Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReutersPinkNewsSBS

