Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Bristol City, FA Cup third-round replay

BBC Local News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Shropshire -- League One Shrewsbury set up an FA Cup fourth-round home tie with Liverpool by upsetting Bristol City.
Shrewsbury Town vs Bristol City LIVE: FA Cup build-up and team news from New Meadow

Shrewsbury Town vs Bristol City LIVE: FA Cup build-up and team news from New MeadowThe Robins travel to Shropshire looking to set up a glamour tie against Liverpool in the fourth round
Bristol Post Also reported by •Sleaford TargetBBC SportBBC News

FA Cup fourth-round draw: Man City get Fulham, Liverpool face Bristol City or Shrewsbury

Manchester City will continue their FA Cup defence at home to Fulham, while Liverpool must travel to Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town. After beating Port Vale 4-1...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •BBC SportBBC NewsBristol Post

Sascha__95

Sascha RT @goal: Aaron Pierre has just scored this stunner in the 89th minute and Shrewsbury Town have beaten Bristol City! 🚀 They'll now host Li… 1 minute ago

BristolBizz

Bristol Biz Full Lee Johnson transcript: Bristol City boss on Shrewsbury Town, Josh Brownhill future and Eddie Nketiah… https://t.co/rZZiUw0yfW 8 minutes ago

ShropsNews4U

Shrops News 4U Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Bristol City, FA Cup third-round replay https://t.co/2pR51X29RC https://t.co/tPIliBjfoG 22 minutes ago

LewisCox_star

Lewis Cox RT @ShropshireStar: "Things like that always seem to happen to us" Bristol City boss Lee Johnson after Aaron Pierre scores FA Cup screamer… 24 minutes ago

ShropshireStar

Shropshire Star "Things like that always seem to happen to us" Bristol City boss Lee Johnson after Aaron Pierre scores FA Cup screa… https://t.co/KEXPryJrkd 31 minutes ago

DdfootieIndex

DDFootball Index RT @LewisCox_star: 🥁 drum roll 🥁 My first ever 🔟/🔟👀 What more can a CB do? But outstanding all round, subs included. #salop #FACup #lfc… 35 minutes ago

sport_wolrd

Sport Wolrd FA Cup: Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Bristol City highlights https://t.co/HnBxxH0YRl https://t.co/Iz7M3ZF5Jo 35 minutes ago

FWPShrewsbury

FWP Shrewsbury Town NEWS: Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Bristol City, FA Cup third-round replay (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/wGTfgqGyDQ 35 minutes ago

