If the presidential election was held today, Pete Buttigieg would win the popular vote over Donald Trump

PinkNews Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Gay Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg would beat president Donald Trump if the election was held today, according to a new poll. The South Bend, Indiana, mayor catapulted into headlines when he announced his presidential bid, creeping up polls to stand a strong chance of becoming the country’s first openly gay...
